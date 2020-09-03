Nancy L. MaserSparks - Nancy Louise Maser, age 89, passed away peacefully on August 19th at Morningstar in Sparks where she had been a resident since 2016.Nancy was born on April 13, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA to Frank Joseph and Myrtle Mae (Bovers) Miller. She spent her youth in Pittsburgh with her widowed father and older siblings, who contributed much to her upbringing. She attended Allegheny High School where she excelled academically and engaged in several extracurricular activities including cheerleader. Upon graduation, she had been accepted to the University of Indiana, but never attended - a missed opportunity she said she often regretted.At a club with friends one night, she met her future husband, Dick (Richard Norbert Maser), the drummer in the band. They married on April 14, 1951 and he remained her beloved companion for 65 years, years filled with ever-present goals to be achieved, challenges to be met and adventures to experience.Dick had worked in the Reno/Tahoe area for several months when he decided to make it his home. In 1961, he moved Nancy and their two daughters to Reno where their son was born a few years later. Dick became and remained a well-respected musician on the local music scene throughout his career while Nancy was employed primarily with a well-established Reno business until her retirement. She had found her niche in her work in which she always took great pride.Dick and Nancy dreamed of living at Lake Tahoe, a dream that became a reality when they made Incline Village their home for 12 years. They took every advantage of what the Incline community had to offer and made many lasting friendships as members of the Incliners. Dick's work and their friendships gave Dick and Nancy many travel opportunities. His work introduced them to cruise ships which took them to Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal. They toured Europe on three separate occasions and enjoyed extended winter vacations with friends in warmer climates.Nancy served as a volunteer to the Assistance League, was a member of the local chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and made many friends playing bridge.Those who knew Nancy knew the strong sense of conviction and commitment that guided everything she did. Her mantra was to "conquer from within". She was tenacious, fun-loving, clever and inventive in her ability to make good judgments and quick decisions, always providing for the overall well-being of her family to whom she was fiercely devoted. We will be forever grateful for her love and dedication.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; sister Mary Knecht of Sparks; brother Frank J. Miller, Jr. of Keokuk, IA and sons-in-law James W. Taylor, Sr. and James L. Wilbur. She is survived by daughters Lynn Taylor Wilbur of Sparks and Jeri Ann Maser of Munich, Germany; son Richard A. Maser of Reno; grandchildren Kelley and Kenton Maser; Bryan and James (Cindy) Taylor; great-grandchildren Cobie, Chloe, Bode, Danny, Tommy and Ellie Taylor; niece Teri Steenberg (Clayton) of Joshua Tree, CA who loved her dearly and visited often; nephews Mark and Matt Miller, their spouses, their children and grandchildren.The Maser family wishes to express its gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Morningstar of Sparks, and Circle of Life Hospice for the care she received over the last few years, especially in her final months, and for the support provided to her family.Due to the travel restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, no service is planned at this time.Arrangements under the direction of Walton Funeral Home, Sparks.