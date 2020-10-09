Nancy Rapp Trabert
Sparks - Nancy Rapp Trabert passed away on September 14, 2020 at the age of 79, in her home surrounded by her children, after having fought a brave battle with cancer.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Sally Lou McKissick Schulz (Otto R. Schulz), her children, Scott (Michelle) Trabert, Christine Trabert Donaldson, and Marci (Rolan) Stone, her grandchildren, Genoa Pieron, Nicholas Donaldson, Mason Stone, Johanna Stone, Kalah O'Rear and Tyler Warner, and her numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Frankie and Hartford Sinclair Rapp, her brother, Howard F. McKissick, Jr., and her beloved grandson, Matthew Scott Eugene Trabert.
Nancy was born in Redding, CA, on November 11, 1940 to Frankie and Hartford Sinclair Rapp. They did not stay in Redding for long and moved to San Francisco, CA, where she graduated from Lincoln High School and moved to Reno, Nevada to attend the University of Nevada where she studied Education.
Nancy started her teaching career in Oregon, returning to Reno to raise her three children. In addition to teaching and being a mother, Nancy co-owned a Needlepoint store (Cockamamy), she worked in a real-estate office and a law office, she was John Ascuaga and Michonne Ascuaga's executive assistant at John Ascuaga's Nugget and she ended her working career at R&R Advertising. Besides having a passion for her children and grandchildren's endeavors, Nancy took great pride in her work and did so until the day she passed away.
Nancy loved to watch her children and grandchildren's events and attend their accomplishments in school and sports. She was their biggest cheerleader. She loved to take her children to the Trabert cabin on Steelhead in Kings Beach, CA, every summer. She also loved to take her grandchildren every year to Camp Richardson at Lake Tahoe, going hiking and playing cards with them. Her other passions were gardening in her beautiful back yard, supporting UNR in everything, especially Football and Basketball games, family reunions and having birthday dinners with all her girlfriends. In her younger years she loved to compete in swimming events, ski, camp, needlepoint, and play bridge on the beach with her friends.
Nancy's smile, vibrant personality and positive attitude, were infectious to all and will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends and all that knew her. Her favorite saying was "Put on a Happy Face".
A Celebration of Life will occur on October 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Marci and Rolan Stone's home at 465 Tina Court, Sparks, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation for the Matthew Trabert Memorial Scholarship Endowment, Mail Stop 0162, Reno, NV 89557, or online at www.unr.edu/giving
.