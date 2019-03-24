|
|
Nancy Raymer Hardy
Reno - February 4, 1925 - October 21, 2018
She will be forever in our hearts. Please join us to celebrate her life on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. Mountain View Cemetery, Committal Room Chapel, 435 Stoker Ave., Reno, NV. Drive through the entrance gate, follow the yellow line to the roundabout and park. The chapel is adjacent to the cemetery office.
Following the service the family will host a luncheon to remember the happy times and raise a glass with cheer. Location will be announced at the service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7, 2019