|
|
Nanette Gail Tittensor
Sparks - Nanette Gail Tittensor 78, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 peacefully at her home in Sparks surrounded by loved ones. Nanette was born on February 2, 1941 to Charles and Ruth (Copenhaver) Harryman in Salt Lake City, Utah the second of 6 children. She graduated from Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah.
Nanette married her husband, Dennis E. Tittensor, in Murray, Utah, August 19, 1961. A few years later, the couple moved to Barstow, CA, before finally settling in Sparks, NV. She was very proud of her strong faith as a member of the LDS Church.
Nanette graduated from Darrells Beauty College as a cosmetologist and later became an instructor.
Nanette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to all. Her love, kindness and smile always lit up a room.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Ronald Lee Harryman and Don Harryman. Survived by her husband Denny, two children; daughter, Jodi Darby and son, Dennis Tittensor (Janee); Grandchildren, Richard Darby (Paul Fishman), Heather Darby-Gurr (Cory), Britney Pelfrey (Brandon), Beau Tittensor (Alyssa), great grandchildren Jaxson, Rawlings, Brantley, BabyP, Ella, brothers, Keith Harryman (Colleen), Dale Harryman (Debbie) and sister, Kaylynn Frigm. And many other family and friends that she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 1114 Prater Way, Sparks, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020