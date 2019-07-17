Resources
Naomi "Marlene" Mitchell


1965 - 2019
Naomi "Marlene" Mitchell Obituary
Naomi "Marlene" Mitchell, of Zephyr Cove, Nevada passed away on Saturday, 15 June 2019. Marlene was born on 13 February, 1965, in California to the late Marvin Isaac Stilley and Martha "Lois" Stilley of Donnellson Illinois.
She is survived by her loving husband Glenn Mitchell and son, Russell Mitchell. Also her brother Marvin Issac Stilley, Jr., sisters Nora Philips; Martha Lanthier, Mary Stilley; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Violet Brown, and nephew Christopher Brown, Jr.
Marlene will be greatly missed by so many friends and family. May she rest in peace.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 17, 2019
