Nathan Borland
Reno - Nathan Borland passed away on January 21, 2020 in Reno, NV at the age of 37.
Nathan grew up in Lawrence, KS, where he learned to love nature, science, and soccer. He played soccer for many years for Kaw Valley Soccer, Johnson County Community College, and Avila University, and shared his love of the sport as a children's soccer referee.
Nathan is survived by his parents Jana and Scott Montgomery and Thomas and Kathy Borland, his siblings Heather, Dustin, and Marissa, and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.
Walton's Sierra Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. 775-323-7189
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020