|
|
Neil Alan Beck
Neil Alan Beck, 67, passed away peacefully listening to his favorite music and surrounded by an abundance of love on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was born in Sacramento on Feb. 19, 1953, to Alan and Iris Beck and lived in Rio Vista, Calif. for a short period while his father was in the US Coast Guard. The family moved to the ranch that had been homesteaded by his grandfather on the Carrisa Plains in San Luis Obispo County, Calif. When Neil was 12, his father's family purchased a second ranch near Winnemucca, Nev. and the family relocated. Neil was a 1971 graduate of Lowry High School where he was voted "Most Independent", not surprising to those who know him even a little! He remained in Winnemucca until his early twenties and ultimately settled in Reno.
At a home in Reno, affectionately called "The Zoo", Neil met and eventually married Karen Kellison on May 25, 1984. Together they raised two children, Amy and Alan who meant the world to him.
Neil worked in the automotive and tire industry, owning and operating Reno Tire Warehouse on the corner of 2nd and Keystone for 35 years. He built a large and diverse customer base, sometimes including several generations of families due to his honesty, fairness, and straight forward attitude. Neil was always ready to debate politics, one of his favorite subjects, and could definitely hold his own.
In 1995, the family moved to Clio, Calif. and Neil served as Watermaster for the Clio Public Utilities District for several years, and was also on their Board of Directors.
Neil's passion was music and over the years he established a large circle of friends in the industry including TC & Friends, Bump and Grind, the Montana Band, Joyce Vetter and many more. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, whether it was chatting it up with friends and family, taking the dog for a walk, or playing music on the stereo out of the garage for the entire town of Clio to hear. He was a kind, caring, and cheerful, but "independent" soul.
Neil is survived by his wife; Karen, children; Amy and Alan, siblings; Larry and Tricia, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Reno on April 11. For details, please visit NeilBeck.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020