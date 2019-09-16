|
Neil Leonard Gurr
Sparks - Neil Leonard Gurr passed on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Mary E. Gurr. Loving Father of Arletta Gurr-Abraham, RoxAnn Gurr-Knighton, Glenn Gurr and Alice Gurr-Brown. Also survived by Grandchildren Ryan (Sara), Kayla, Cory (Heather), Connor, Bryce and Brandy, Great Grandchildren Tabyous, Morgan, Jaxson, Rawlings and several nephews and nieces.
Neil was born February 7, 1936 in Richfield, UT. The son of the late Delbert and Ellen Gurr, Sister Delores (Danny) and Brother-Law Lane Garrison. Survived by Brother Roger (Elsie), and Sister Gayle (Lane).
Neil met his wife in Reno, NV at Cal's Drive Inn, married for 60 years. Neil was a General Contractor for 50 years, retired at 65 years old, still worked until he was 75 years old. Neil enjoyed Square Dance calling, loved camping and hunting, sponsored softball teams for many years (Grrrr Girls) and a co-ed team. Neil was a longtime resident of Sparks, NV.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial of Neil Gurr and his last dance. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Mormon Church Gym, 1114 Prater Way, Sparks, 89431 at 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm. A pray and shared memories will be at 2:00 pm. No flowers.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019