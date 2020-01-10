|
|
Nellie Mae Clem
March 13, 1935 -
January 4, 2020
Nellie Mae Clem, 84, a long time resident of Reno, Nevada passed away in peace at home, her eternal loving husband, Jack Allen Clem Sr. was with her. They shared a beautiful marriage of over sixty seven years.
She was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina to William Franklin and Lillie May Gibbs. Nellie was the beloved wife and mother of three children, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was the center of our family, our hearts ache.
The world has truly lost an angel. A beautiful soul, she never knew a stranger and always put others before herself. There was always room at her table for one more. She was once described as a "warm ray of sunshine that would warm the entire room". Nellie was loved by everyone who knew her and no words can describe how deeply she will be missed. She is in heaven now, preparing a place for us all to reunite.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020