Nello Gonfiantini, Jr.
Reno - It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Nello Gonfiantini, Jr. On August 24, 2020, surrounded by his family, Nello was peacefully called to heaven at his home in Reno, Nevada. He was 93 years old.
In 1926, Nello was born in Reno to Nello, Sr. and Cesarina Gonfiantini and was raised in Gerlach, Nevada. At the age of 10 he moved with his family to Reno and attended Southside Elementary School, Billinghurst Junior High School and graduated from Reno High School. Nello was known for his love of playing the accordion, and at only 14 years of age became a professional musician.
Nello volunteered for the U.S. Air Force beginning his service in May of 1945. Following his honorable discharge from service, he returned to Reno, attended UNR and continued performing as a professional musician. After graduating from UNR and earning his bachelor's degree, Nello became a school teacher and continued his craft as a musician opening and operating Nello's Accordion Studio.
While teaching school, he met the love of his life, Joanne Rovetti. They were married in Reno on December 20, 1953 and blessed with three sons. Nello was promoted to principal of Huffaker Elementary School. In 1958, he started a career in the insurance industry which became Alpine Insurance Associates. In 1997, Nello passed the business to his sons and retired.
Nello and Joanne enjoyed traveling throughout the world. He was a member of the Sunrise Exchange Club, Italian Benevolent Society, Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, Lambda Chi Alpha, and the Board of the Reno Cancer Foundation. Nello was honored with the Lucca Medal from the Lucchesi nel Mondo and designated Cavaliere by the Italian Government.
Nello is preceded in death by his loving wife Joanne, sister Julia and his parents. He is survived by his three sons Nello III, Glen (Karen) and Chris (Tina), and will also be missed dearly by his grandchildren Christopher Chase, Sofia Jolene, Giovanni Natale and Matteo Nello.
Nello's family joined together for a graveside service on August 27th at Mountain View Cemetery where Nello was reunited with his wife. The family hopes to hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Reno Cancer Foundation, and they invite you to leave a message of condolence on Nello's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
.