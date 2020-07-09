1/1
Nevada Marie Tognoli Del Soldato
Nevada Marie Tognoli Del Soldato

Sparks - Nevada Marie Tognoli Del Soldato

Sparks - Nevada Marie Del Soldato passed peacefully in her sleep on June 21, 2020. Nevada was born in Yerington, Nevada on May 3, 1929 to her Italian immigrant parents, Louie and Eda Tognoli. In 1947 she married George Del Soldato from Sparks, Nevada, spending the next 48 years raising their five sons in Yerington and Sparks. Initially, Nevada was a housewife, but started work at Sea and Ski, then MGM Grand, and eventually retired from IGT.

Since 1977, Nevada was a devoted member of Community First Church of God. She was very active, helping in nearly every capacity of the church, even arriving an hour early before services each Sunday to spend time with Pastor Dean. This was truly her second family.

Nevada is preceded in death by her husband, George; her sisters, Teresa, Rosie and Helen, and her baby brother, Louie Jr.; and her parents Eda and Louie.

Nevada is survived by her five sons and their wives, Paul and LaDonna, Robert and Cathy, David and Linda, Stanley, Michael and Wi, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, her sister, Angie, numerous friends, and her church community. Her heart was as big as her family.

Services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Caesar's Garden. In lieu of flowers, Nevada had requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://stjude.org), where she had donated monthly for years.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
