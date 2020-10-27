Nicholas Allen Furchner, D.D.S.



10-29-1957 to 10-22-2020



Nick passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. Nick fought the good fight, finished the race and kept his faith (2 Tim 4:7). Nick was born on October 29, 1957 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Reno to Theodore and Patricia Furchner. Nick is a third generation Reno-ite. He graduated from Reno High. Nick attended the University of Nevada, Reno and graduated with a double major of pre-med and biology. He was a brother of Sigma Nu. Proceeded to graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1981. After graduation he returned to Reno and thrived in his dental practice. Nick was president of the Northern Nevada Dental Society and the Nevada Academy of General Dentistry. He donated his dental services to veterans and those less fortunate.



Nick was a terrific athlete and a world class skydiver. He had over 7,713 jumps and a multitude of world records, including high level events, U.S. Nationals Medals, and 6 BASE jumps. Most notably was Angel Falls in Venezuela. He also jumped for the King of Thailand on several occasions. He was able to travel the world and skydive in some of the most beautiful places with some of the most beautiful people!



He met his wife of 26 years, Amy, on a drop zone through his skydiving teammate and her brother. Nick and Amy worked together for over 20 years side by side in his dental practice. They traveled all over the world, enjoyed the Reno Aces, raised sheep, llamas and chickens. Nick was an avid reader and learner of all things. He encouraged others to become a better version of themselves. Nick believed in truth and freedoms. He lived life to the fullest.



He is survived by his wife, Amy; his sister Lorraine Howard; and many nieces and nephews and other family that love him, and a world full of friends. He is loved and will be remembered for his kindness, wonderful smile, big heart, mentorship, generosity, gentle dentistry, and an all around fun guy! Nick loved all his patients and dental teams over the last 34+ years. He treated everyone like family and was grateful for everyone he came in contact with, treated or knew.



Nick was a member of the River Christian Church and is now with his loving Father and Savior. He served the Lord faithfully.



Thank you all for your love and kindness. The family will be having a memorial service Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Mortuary on 425 Stoker Ave. With a reception to follow. We will hold ash dives at Nick's big way DZ's throughout the next year so that he may fly free always. Blue Skies and EFS.









Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4, 2020.