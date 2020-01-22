|
Nickolas Bay
Sparks - Nickolas Bay, 92, died quietly in his home, Sparks, NV, January 20, 2020. Born March 20, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to U.S. immigrants Speredon Bay (fluent in eight languages) from La Bolba, Albania and Anna Vase of Copenhagen, Denmark. He was drafted into the United States Army at 18, sent to Germany in 1945 to guard German prisoners at war's end, and honorably discharged in October 1946 as a sergeant.
In his early life, he earned civic distinctions such as Eagle Scout Order of the Arrow. He founded Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at Moravian College. While attending the Institute of Television Technology in Chicago, in 1950, he met and married Miriam Norman. They had five children and lived in several locations, including Philadelphia PA, Toronto, Canada, Dover, MA, and Reno, NV.
Nick's career included Vice President of International Sales for Polaroid in its camera industry in Canada and Europe. He ran Housewares American in Somerville, MA where he manufactured the unique, rolling Robo Knife Sharpener. Later he moved the family to Reno, NV and became a real estate broker, landlord, sold time shares, and authored books on various subjects, including his biography "The Immigrants Son". He also enjoyed playing on a local baseball team with his friends and family, as well as, championing a bowling team in Nevada, called Nick's Knights.
Nick is survived by his wife, Miriam, and three of his five children, daughters Linda, Vicki, and April. The other two children are deceased- Melody and Nickolas. There are six grandchildren, Charles, Jennifer, Brent, Stephanie, Andrea, and David and five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Asher, Jackson, Kieran, and Wesley.
A memorial will take place at Walton's Funeral Home on Feb 27, 2020 at noon. Walton's Funeral and Cremation, 875 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89503.
Condolences may be sent to: Miriam Bay, 1900 E Prater Way, #A205, Sparks, NV, 89434.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020