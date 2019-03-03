Nieves Felisa Arostegui Nunez



- - Nieves Felisa Arostegui Nunez was called home by her heavenly father on January 29, 2019. She was born February 10, 1931 in French Camp California to Basque immigrants Joaquin and Maria Arostegui. She was the valedictorian of both Marysville Union High School and Yuba College.



Nieves moved to Reno in 1959 and soon after married Thomas Nunez. They were married until his death in 1997. Nieves worked as a secretary at the University of Nevada from the late 1960's until her retirement. She loved the university because of the students and the campus environment. During her career she developed many life-long friendships with students.



Nieves was a founding member of the Zazpiat Bat Basque Club. She enjoyed her Basque friends and heritage. She attended many Basque Club events in Nevada and Idaho and travelled to the Basque Country several times. Nieves was a great fan of the arts. She enjoyed books, movies, music and theater in Reno, San Francisco, Sacramento and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland. She often spoke about the many wonderful entertainers and fine shows she saw with her husband Tom during Reno's golden era.



Nieves is survived by her children Robert and Linda Nunez, her brother Frank Arostegui of Carmichael California and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her parents, Joaquin and Maria Arostegui, brothers, Albert and Anthony Arostegui and sister, Dolores Arnold.



Nieves will forever be loved and missed by her children and all those who knew and loved her. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary