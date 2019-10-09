|
Nina Rose Stebbins
Reno - Long time resident of Reno passed away suddenly at 92 years old. Born in New York, she moved to Reno in 1962 where she continued to have an active work and social life. Nina loved to dance, garden, cook, and socialize with her family and many friends. She was the head of 5 generations, remaining active and cheerful to the very end. The way she lived her life was an inspiration to us all. Nina is survived by her beloved Ray Pomada, two sons Joseph and Marvin, eight grandsons, 13 great grandsons, 8 great granddaughters, 5 great great grandsons, and 7 great great granddaughters. Funeral mass will be held at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church 100 Bishop Manogue Dr, Reno at 1100 AM on Friday, 11 October.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019