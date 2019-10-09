|
|
Noel Timothy "Tim" McGivney
Reno - Noel Timothy "Tim" McGivney, 63, of Reno, Nevada went into the arms of the Lord while surrounded by his family at home on September 27, 2019. He was born November 25, 1955 in Santa Cruz, California to the late Loudena and Newell McGivney. He was the youngest of 5 children. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Range Coach in the 1970's. On July 9, 1976 he married Shirl in Livonia, New York. He was employed by the City of Reno as a building inspector for the past 24 years.
He is survived by his wife, Shirl; son and daughter-in-law, Noel and Amber McGivney of Puyallup, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Cortney and Daniel Bales of Reno, NV; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Jordan McGivney of Reno, NV; and grandchildren Brayden, Dylan, Barrett, and Newell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am at Word of Life Ministries, 2375 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019