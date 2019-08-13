|
Noorassa Rahimzadeh
Reno - Noorassa Rahimzadeh passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on August 6th, 2019. "Nunu" as she was affectionately known to family and friends was born on January 5, 1939 in Tehran, Iran.
Nunu married the love of her life, her soul mate, and her husband of 65 years, Nasser Rahimzadeh. Together they built a life filled with love, compassion, generosity, and caring for others.
After the Iranian revolution of 1979, she moved to the United States following a brief stint in France. She rebuilt the life she had envisioned for her family without missing a step. Her desire to keep all family together remained her priority. As a local business owner, she cherished giving back to her community, confirming her love of her new found homeland. Her mantra "God Bless America" became a familiar chant around the household in good times and bad.
Toward the end of her life, she continued to use her positivity, seeing the beauty in each day. As she battled merciless dementia and other chronic illnesses, she always managed to put a smile on her face, and the faces of those surrounding her. Nunu's zest for life was second to none.
Nunu was preceded in death by her mother, Malaekeh "Madi" Sheybani. She is survived by her husband Nasser, her five children and their spouses, twelve grandchildren, and a newly arrived great-granddaughter. She will remain in all our hearts and memories as she will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation and sincere gratitude to the Renown Hospice staff, including Kelle Brogan, MD, Rowena Harrison, RN, and her home care giving team. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation is made to the , , , or the local food pantry in Nunu's honor.
"When you closed your eyes and soared to the Heavens, I could hear the faint flutter of your wings as you left …"
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019