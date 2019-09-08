|
|
Noreen L. Welch
Washoe Valley - Noreen passed away on August 21, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born on August 20,1957 to Lloyd and Clare C. Welch in Garden Grove, Ca. Noreen spent much of her life in Washoe Valley, NV.
She attended both UNR and Truckee Meadows Community College. Noreen was a journalism major when she started at UNR. She worked for the university paper office. Noreen studied drafting, art, and graphic arts and was an extremely talented sketch artist. At one time she wanted to be an actress. Noreen loved animals and the outdoors. You could always find her walking, hiking, or riding her bike.
Noreen is preceded in death by her grandparents on both sides, her father, Lloyd Welch and mother Clare C. Welch. Noreen is survived by her brothers Chris (Cathy) Welch, Dean (Kathy) Welch, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and her dear friend Peggy.
Noreen was a caring, loving person who will be missed. Rest In Peace.
The family would like to thank the employees at Mountain View Health and Rehabilitation in Carson City.
Graveside services will be held at Lone Mountain Cemetery,1044 Beverly Dr, Carson City, NV 89706
in Carson City, NV. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019