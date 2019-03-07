|
Norm Franklin Reeder
Reno - On Monday, March 4th, 2019, Norman Reeder, loving husband and father of two sons passed away at the age of 79 at his home in Reno, Nevada.
Norm was born on August 29th, 1939 in San Diego, California to Durwood (Doc) and Margaret Reeder. He received his Bachelor of Science, Business Administration from San Diego State University and later attended University of Southern California Law School. His college years were interrupted when his National Guard unit was activated and was transferred to Ford Baker to serve as a Deep Sea Diver. He started his professional career at GMAC and then moved to United Airlines in 1966. His 36-year United career took him to Los Angeles, Reno, San Francisco, Chicago, and eventually Honolulu where he retired in 2002. He then moved to Reno, Nevada. On, February 5th, 1961, he married Janice Lynn. They raised two sons, Michael and James.
Since his retirement, Norm loved to be part of the Arrowcreek community. During his 17 years of volunteering both at The Club At ArrowCreek and the Homeowners Association he shared is rare talent of listening to what people have to say prior to offering his thoughts and counsel. Norm, sometimes referred to as honorary mayor of ArrowCreek, always found middle ground for compromise. He served on numerous advisory committees at the Club and attracted new members to join the club and was always willing to volunteer for events or special activities. He enjoyed golf, war history, and going to the movies with friends. The best description of Norm was that he was a thoughtful and a trusted friend and always a team player who will be greatly missed.
Norm was preceded in death by his father Durwood and mother Margaret. He is survived by his wife Janice, his two children Michael and James and his grandchildren Jordan and Darby along with his cousin Linda.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Fernley Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Silver State Youth Sports a 501(c) nonprofit at 5680 Morgan Mill Road Carson City, Nevada 89701. The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on the Book of Memories at: www.watlonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019