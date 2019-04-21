|
Norma Lee Navone-Brautigam, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 in Sparks, Nevada.
Norma was born in Detroit, Michigan to Homer and Nellie Isabelle. She was an only child. As a youngster she moved to California and later met and married Aldo Navone, a WWII veteran, who predeceased her. She was a devoted mother to Michael (Emma) Navone, Michele (James) Navone-Butler, and Anna Marie (Dan) Navone-Mellinger. She leaves behind two grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In 1974, Hugh "Zeke" H. Brautigam and Norma married and lived in Reno until his death in 1996. She was a loving step mother and grandmother to Steve (Heidi) Brautigam, Penny (Don) Ornstead, 3 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and numerous great grandchildren.
Norma lived a full life in the Reno-Sparks area for 45 years. Starting in 1974, she volunteered at the Pioneer Performing Arts Center giving 4,000 hours as an usher. She was an accomplished sewer who loved her yard where she spent many hours enjoying the outdoors and feeding the birds. Her independent spirit and perseverance will be missed by her loving family.
The celebration of life will be held on April 27 at 1:00pm at the New Covenant Church, 1327 Pyramid Way, Sparks. Reception to follow. She will be interred at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, California. In lieu of flowers, guests are requested to make a donation to the .
Special thanks to the staff of Seniors Helping Seniors In-Home Care Services and The Lodge at the Cascades of the Sierra. We will always remember your kindness.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019