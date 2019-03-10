Resources
Norman Bennett


1933 - 2019
Norman Bennett Obituary
Norman Bennett

Sparks, NV - July 4,1933 - February 22,2019

Norman sadly passed peacefully at 9:55 AM at the Veterans Hospital in Reno, NV at the age of 85, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Torrington, Wyoming. His family moved to Monterey, CA where he graduated from Monterey Union High School in 1952. He joined the United States Navy in 1953. He worked in construction as a carpenter most of his life. Norm loved his San Francisco 49ers, loved to fish, hunt, and camp with lots of family around.

He is survived by wife Doris (DeAmaral) of 61 years, daughter Renee (Brad), son Craig (Laurie), son Gregg (Carla), six grandchildren; Bradley, Krysta, Keri, Courtney, Kyle (Niki), Joel, and step-grandchildren Jermey (Dayna), Alayna, Mitchell, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father Claude, mother Minnie, sister Margeret and brother Fritz.

A celebration of life will be held at later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
