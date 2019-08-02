|
Norman L. Faretto
Reno - Norman Leslie Faretto peacefully lost his fight with brain cancer at home surrounded by his loving family. Born at Saint Mary's Hospital November 14 th , 1940 to Leslie and Catherine Faretto, he was a 3rd generation Nevadan. Norman grew up on the Silver State Polled Herford Ranch. His family raised registered polled herford cattle. As a child he loved working on the ranch with his father and grandfather, which made him stubborn about going to school. He graduated from Reno High School in 1958. Served with the Air Force from 1958 to 1964 in the 152d Combat Support Sq. He later worked at Kmart distribution center for 40 years. Married to Gina Anderson until 1986, they had a son Stephen Leslie Faretto and a daughter Necia Anne Faretto. Norman loved the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the UNR wolf pack. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, quading and hiking with his dog Teddy. Norman is survived by his children, his granddaughter Catherine Elizabeth Faretto, Brother Michael (Cathe) Faretto, Jeanette (Lawrence) Belli, numerous nieces and nephews and great friends. Norman is preceded in death by his mother and father Leslie and Catherine Faretto, his niece Michelle Drew. The family wishes to thank Dr Peddada, Dr Cattoni, all the nurses, staff & physicians at Renown Medical Center, Renown Rehab & Renown Cancer Center, Amada home healthcare & Infinity Hospice care for all there wonderful care and treatment. Services are scheduled for Saturday August 3rd 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery. Viewing at 11am, service to follow at 12pm in the Mountain View Mausoleum. Reception to follow at 2003 Blossom View Dr. Sparks, NV 89434. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Glioblastoma Foundation.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019