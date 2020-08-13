Norman Oliver Harry



Nixon - Norman Oliver Harry, former Tribal Chairman of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe



On the morning of August 11, 2020 renowned Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal leader, Norman Harry passed peacefully at his home on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe in Nixon, Nevada at the age of 65.



Under his leadership as Tribal Chairman of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, he and his team completed a multi-party negotiation of the Truckee River Operating Agreement, a key component necessary for the final passage of the Pyramid Lake/Truckee-Carson Water Rights Settlement Act (P.L. 101-618). This historic agreement quieted decades of litigation between the parties in the Truckee Meadows region, and serves to insure the preservation of Pyramid Lake and the future well-being of his people.



Known for his expertise in environmental and water issues, and as a traditional knowledge holder, he was recognized as a national leader in the environmental justice movement, mentoring countless organizers fortunate enough to learn from him. He worked tirelessly with Indigenous and rural communities in the defense of their precious water and environmental resources.



Norman was born to Floyd and Charlotte Harry on October 20, 1954 and was raised on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation. As a youth, he also spent considerable time with his paternal grandparents, Bridget and Oliver Harry, and family on the Walker River Paiute Reservation. He graduated from Fernley High School where he played on the school's high school basketball team and was a member of the rodeo club. He continued to be active with rodeos in his early years as a talented and competitive team roper, and rodeo photographer.



On December 21, 1990 he married Beverly and they have a son and daughter, Jared and Autumn. Norman was a dedicated father, husband, and committed his life to caring for his family. Norman loved fishing in his homelands of Kooyooe Pa'a. You could often find him standing on the shorelines of Pyramid Lake with a smile on his face and camera in his hand. He was a fisherman, hunter, avid birder, and spent his life protecting fish and water.



He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd, and brother Eugene. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, son Jared, daughter Autumn, mother Charlotte, sisters Debra and Carolyn, brother Ed, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Due to concerns for everyone's well-being, a private traditional ceremony will be held on August 14, 2020, and private burial service will be held on August 15, 2020. The family will host a public virtual service on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 - 5:00 pm. Flowers and cards may be sent to the Walton's Ross, Burke & Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502 or to the family residence at PO Box 76, Nixon, NV 89424.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store