Normand Glenn Montechelle



Normand Glenn Montechelle lost his battle with Leukemia on September 27, 2020 and joined his Lord and Savior. He attended Wooster High. He worked as a copier technician for over 20 years in the Reno area. He is survived by his fiancé, Janet Anderson, his children Justin, Matthew and Allie, niece and nephew, Lacy and Shane, brother Allen, and grandchildren Anthony and Autumn. Memorial services will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please remember the SPCA of Northern Nevada.









