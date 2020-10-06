1/1
Normand Glenn Montechelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Normand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Normand Glenn Montechelle

Normand Glenn Montechelle lost his battle with Leukemia on September 27, 2020 and joined his Lord and Savior. He attended Wooster High. He worked as a copier technician for over 20 years in the Reno area. He is survived by his fiancé, Janet Anderson, his children Justin, Matthew and Allie, niece and nephew, Lacy and Shane, brother Allen, and grandchildren Anthony and Autumn. Memorial services will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please remember the SPCA of Northern Nevada.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved