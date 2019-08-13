Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Hebrew Cemetery
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Temple Isaiah
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Temple Isaiah
Reno - Olga Anna Okrepkie Blanck was born in Newark Valley New York on Oct. 28, 1928, the daughter of Charles and Anna Okrepkie. She married Herbert Blanck in 1948 and after many years of interrupted schooling got her teaching credential and taught elementary school for over 20 years. She was a wonderful painter, in oils and watercolor, an accomplished knitter, seamstress and baker. She was a creative and caring mother to her three children, Emily, Beth and Jeff. The family moved from New York to California in 1961 and made the San Fernando Valley their home. Olga and Herb traveled widely and lived in California, Oregon and Nevada. Her wonderful smile, warmth, graciousness and kindness will be missed by all.

She is survived by her children Emily Blanck and husband Dan Weiss, Beth Susanne , Jeff and his wife Sharrone Blanck, and her seven grandchildren: Lara, Megan, Rebecca, David, Lily, Noah and Max and great grandchildren: Kai and Avi, and, Emil and Rhea.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
