Olga "Susie" Irene Ohm



Olga "Susie" Irene Ohm was born April 27, 1920 and passed away peacefully July 4, 2020.



She is preceded in death by Her husband Bud and Children Jerry and Scott, Brothers, Oscar, Elbert, Delbert, Jesse and sister Iva. She was the last surviving Brewton sibling.



She is survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.









