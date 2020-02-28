|
Olivia Canak
Olivia Canak, beloved daughter of 28 years, passed away on February 23, 2020, in San Francisco. She was born September 21,1991, in Portland, Maine, grew up in Reno, NV, and most recently resided in Richmond, CA. Affectionately known as "Ollie" to her family, Olivia was a gifted artist and diligent student, earning a full scholarship to UC Berkeley and working as a cosmetologist while in school. Olivia was incredibly witty, beautiful, highly creative, humorous, sensitive, and loved unconditionally. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Olivia is survived by her parents, Mitch and June; her siblings, Sarah, Eliot, and Lisa; her niece, Emma; her aunt, Susan Albrecht, her extended family, and her sweet dog, Mabel. A private celebration of life will be held for Olivia in Berkeley, CA, and she will be buried with her relatives at the Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, NV.
Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020