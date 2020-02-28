Services
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Canak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Canak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Canak Obituary
Olivia Canak

Olivia Canak, beloved daughter of 28 years, passed away on February 23, 2020, in San Francisco. She was born September 21,1991, in Portland, Maine, grew up in Reno, NV, and most recently resided in Richmond, CA. Affectionately known as "Ollie" to her family, Olivia was a gifted artist and diligent student, earning a full scholarship to UC Berkeley and working as a cosmetologist while in school. Olivia was incredibly witty, beautiful, highly creative, humorous, sensitive, and loved unconditionally. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Olivia is survived by her parents, Mitch and June; her siblings, Sarah, Eliot, and Lisa; her niece, Emma; her aunt, Susan Albrecht, her extended family, and her sweet dog, Mabel. A private celebration of life will be held for Olivia in Berkeley, CA, and she will be buried with her relatives at the Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, NV.

Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -