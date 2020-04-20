Services
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Christine Mooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Christine Mooney Obituary
Olivia Christine Mooney

Reno - It is with broken hearts the family of Olivia Christine Mooney, 27, of Reno, NV announce her unexpected passing on March 28, 2020. We lost our precious Little One, Liv, Livia. She was born to Bob and Debbie Mooney on February 10, 1993 one minute after her twin brother Dylan.

As a child Little One was strong willed, mischievous and energetic with a vivid imagination. In elementary school she loved videoing family, friends and her dogs. She was a member of the Billinghurst basketball and track teams. Liv enjoyed guitar lessons and playing her Baby Fender guitar. She entertained her classmates with her hilarious sense of humor and unpredictable comments. In 2005 Olivia's father passed away after a long illness. Liv was Daddy's girl and she was devastated by his passing.

Olivia graduated from McQueen High School. As a beautiful young woman she and Dylan experienced college life together. She graduated from UNR in 2016 with a Community Health Science and Kinesiology degree. Liv was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She enjoyed their community service projects, her favorite being the fund raiser. Liv loved her sorority sisters. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to her "Big" sister Donna. Donna made Livia feel welcome and mentored her as if she was Donna's own " Little" sister.They shared a passion for snowboarding and made great memories during trips to Lake Tahoe and San Francisco.

Livia we will forever remember your beautiful smile that lit up the room and your contagious laugh. We will miss you on family hikes and movie nights making popcorn. Rest in peace with our Heavenly Father and Dad and Miloh.

Olivia is survived by her parents Jim and Debbie Salas, twin brother and best friend Dylan, sister Tiffanie Martin, grandparents and many extended family members.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a small private service was performed by Pastor Mike Benke at Mountain View Mortuary.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -