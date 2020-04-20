|
|
Olivia Christine Mooney
Reno - It is with broken hearts the family of Olivia Christine Mooney, 27, of Reno, NV announce her unexpected passing on March 28, 2020. We lost our precious Little One, Liv, Livia. She was born to Bob and Debbie Mooney on February 10, 1993 one minute after her twin brother Dylan.
As a child Little One was strong willed, mischievous and energetic with a vivid imagination. In elementary school she loved videoing family, friends and her dogs. She was a member of the Billinghurst basketball and track teams. Liv enjoyed guitar lessons and playing her Baby Fender guitar. She entertained her classmates with her hilarious sense of humor and unpredictable comments. In 2005 Olivia's father passed away after a long illness. Liv was Daddy's girl and she was devastated by his passing.
Olivia graduated from McQueen High School. As a beautiful young woman she and Dylan experienced college life together. She graduated from UNR in 2016 with a Community Health Science and Kinesiology degree. Liv was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She enjoyed their community service projects, her favorite being the fund raiser. Liv loved her sorority sisters. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to her "Big" sister Donna. Donna made Livia feel welcome and mentored her as if she was Donna's own " Little" sister.They shared a passion for snowboarding and made great memories during trips to Lake Tahoe and San Francisco.
Livia we will forever remember your beautiful smile that lit up the room and your contagious laugh. We will miss you on family hikes and movie nights making popcorn. Rest in peace with our Heavenly Father and Dad and Miloh.
Olivia is survived by her parents Jim and Debbie Salas, twin brother and best friend Dylan, sister Tiffanie Martin, grandparents and many extended family members.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a small private service was performed by Pastor Mike Benke at Mountain View Mortuary.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020