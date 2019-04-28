|
Olivia Elizabeth (Scoville) Scheetz
Minden - Olivia Elizabeth (Scoville) Scheetz of Elko and Minden, Nevada, 96, surrounded by love, completed her earthly pilgrimage on April 5, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1923 in Brookings, South Dakota and raised in North Dakota near the family farm. Olivia's family moved to Arizona and then to Los Angeles, where Olivia graduated high school. Olivia married Guy Scheetz, WWII fighter pilot, and lived in California subsequently settling in Sparks, Nevada. Olivia's sons Steven and Karl were in military service, too.
Olivia was a published author, assisted by grandchildren, creating children's books translated into foreign languages. Olivia held a graduate degree in Child Behavior and worked for Head Start in Reno.
She is survived by sister Lois, 3 sons; Steve (Nancy), Karl, Eric (Keri) and 3 daughters; Diana, Cyndy and Patty, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and innumerable relatives spread around the world. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert (engineer) and Martha, sister Vivian and daughter Victoria Suzette.
Although the family is grieving, we know she has joined her Lord Jesus Christ and so we are comforted and joyful for her. A great example of faithfulness, and a God-fearing wife, mother, grandmother and neighbor. "Well done good and faithful servant" has echoed heaven for her. Olivia always served others first. As a Christian, her favorite chapter was Genesis 18, focusing on being kind and hospitable to all, including embracing angels.
A memorial service celebrating her life and immediate inurnment will be held at 1 pm, on Saturday, May 4th, at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019