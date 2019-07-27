Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Nevada Beach Pavilion
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Lodato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Williams Lodato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Williams Lodato Obituary
Olivia Williams Lodato

Carson City - Olivia Williams Lodato, resident of Carson City, died at home on July 16 at the age of 74. Olivia was raised in Caldwell, ID. She received her associate degree in English and Philosophy from Cottey College and a BA in Education from UNR. Olivia's commitments to children, design, and politics infused her life as a mother, grandmother, teacher, real estate agent, and secretary for the Nevada state legislature.

Olivia is survived by daughters Amy Lodato, Elizabeth (Matthew) Liemandt, and four grandchildren: Kathryn Olivia, Chloë Olivia, Samuel, and Dominic, as well as her sister, Bonnie Gallagher, brothers Jake and Sam Williams, and their families. She was deeply loved.

Memorial services will be held at Nevada Beach Pavilion on August 3, 10 AM. Details: olivialodato.stickyfolios.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.