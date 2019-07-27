|
|
Olivia Williams Lodato
Carson City - Olivia Williams Lodato, resident of Carson City, died at home on July 16 at the age of 74. Olivia was raised in Caldwell, ID. She received her associate degree in English and Philosophy from Cottey College and a BA in Education from UNR. Olivia's commitments to children, design, and politics infused her life as a mother, grandmother, teacher, real estate agent, and secretary for the Nevada state legislature.
Olivia is survived by daughters Amy Lodato, Elizabeth (Matthew) Liemandt, and four grandchildren: Kathryn Olivia, Chloë Olivia, Samuel, and Dominic, as well as her sister, Bonnie Gallagher, brothers Jake and Sam Williams, and their families. She was deeply loved.
Memorial services will be held at Nevada Beach Pavilion on August 3, 10 AM. Details: olivialodato.stickyfolios.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 27, 2019