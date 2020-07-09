Opal Arloa Smith
Reno - Passed from this life at age 97 on July 5, 2020. She was preceded by her husband of 55 years Leonard W. Smith and her sister Dorraine Jones. She is survived by her other sister, Jeanne Halsey, her three children: Sharon Randall (Richard), Patti McClelland (Gene), and David Smith (Dianne), eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and her lifelong friend Ernie Holmer a companion in her later years. On October 13, 1922, she entered the world in Concrete, Washington and grew up in Fallon, Nevada. During WWII she worked at McClellan AFB, Sacramento. After the war she and Leonard married and moved to Reno, where they started the L. W. Smith Construction Company which operated for 30 years in Nevada.
She was the matriarch to a large and successful family who loved and respected her greatly. She will be remembered as a role model known for integrity, hard work, and strong family values.
Our mom loved life. She traveled extensively to all 50 states, many countries as well as the hidden spots among the mountains and deserts of Nevada. She camped, helped build houses and restored historical sites with Leonard. She and her husband were avid dancers: square dancing, ball room dancing, and round dancing. They spent many happy hours with music in their ears and rhythm at their feet.
For at least a decade, until she became housebound, she traveled to book sales with her daughter, Patti to choose books to give to school children in Sparks, Nevada. She helped distribute those books, choosing the right one for them. She also helped at the charity golf tournament every year that has always funded the McClelland Literacy Foundation book giveaways yearly.
In her later years she spent many hours with family, caregivers, and friends playing her favorite game of Rummikub. She was highly competitive and won most of the time but was gracious the few times she lost.
Please enjoy her favorite meal, a Whopper Jr., and a vanilla shake, as you remember her.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the McClelland Literacy Foundation (501c3) (booksforkidsnv.com
) which puts a brand-new book into the hands of children in Sparks.