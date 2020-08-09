Orlando Charles Malone, Jr.Reno - Born Oct. 5, 1990. Taken by our Lord God on July 25, 2020. He was 29 years old. Taken from this earth in a tragic motorcycle accident. Orlando graduated from Reno High School in 2009. He was born in Dallas, TX, and lived in Reno most of his life. He was a fine young man. He touched the hearts of so many people. He was a sports fanatic. Texas Longhorns & Tennessee Titans never had a bigger fan. He played football for the Nevada Stallions. He enjoyed and excelled in many activities. He was an accomplished songwriter, performer and artist. He lived life to the fullest, always conquering whatever he put his mind to. He was always there in an instant when needed by his family. His mother was his rock. His infectious smile always lit up every room he walked in home calling out to his mother - "Mama"!! His love was outpouring to his family. Our Lord and the angels have brought home to the heavens a special one of a kind. He is already telling them "It Is What It Is".2 Trill Malone ForeverHis Aunt Geneva Williams send these parting words: To my nephew - This is a kind of heartache that I can feel in my bones. Hanging with you was always a treat. Your kindness and love can't be overlooked. We've shared pleasure having a nephew like you.Orlando is survived by his father Orlando C. Malone, Sr., his mother Erika Yolanda Malone, stepfather Karl Leonard Early, sister Yolanda Nicole Malone, guardian Phillip James Person, and numerous aunts & uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother.Visitation hours are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street, Reno. Funeral services will be held Aug. 14th at 11:00 am at the funeral home.