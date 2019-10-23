|
|
Orrin E. Snyder Sr.
Reno - Orrin E. Snyder Sr. Born in Tacoma Washington September 6th 1924 to Pearl Harris & Robert Snyder. Orrin was a life long Reno resident, Reno high school alumni as well as a WWII veteran. Orrin was a local & national Baseball player. Orrin passed away in Reno NV. on September 14th 2019 of national causes. Orrin was survived by multiple generations of family.
Family & Friends are holding a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall 730 4th St. Sparks NV. Sunday October 27th
2:30 to 5:30. There will be a potluck to follow. Please bring a smile and a happy story.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019