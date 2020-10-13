1/1
Orville Barlese
Orville Barlese

DOB 02/18/1935 DOD 10/09/2020

Orville "OB" Barlese was born in Nixon, NV to Louie Barlese and Lyda Mauwee Barlese. He married Virginia Walsey Barlese, and soon made Nixon, NV their home.

OB worked on several ranches in NW Nevada and NE California. Orville enjoyed many activities which included: hunting, rodeoing, and buckarooing. Above all, his passion, singing, and playing classic country and gospel music at campmeetings and revivals.

Orville Barlese is survived by his children: Dean, Marty (Rose), Charmaine, all of Nixon, NV; Tim (Lena) of Sacramento, CA; Dawn (Victoria) of Phoenix, AZ; Heidi of Wadsworth, NV; grandson whom he raised, Robert Lowery, and his sadu Hooba. OB had 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Orville was preceded in death by his parents: Louie and Lyda Barlese; brothers Reggie, Ross, and Milton; sisters Lilia, Rita, and Elsie; children Brian and Ann, granddaughter "Weasel" and great, great, great-grandson Ermac.

Orville will be brought to his residence at 699 Arrow St. in Nixon on Wednesday, October 14 @ noon. Visitation will begin @ 2 PM until his burial on Thursday @ 11 AM.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
