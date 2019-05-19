|
|
Pamela (Brussa) Everett
Lincoln - October 6, 1954 - May 5, 2019
Pam Everett passed away on May 5, 2019 in Lincoln, California. She was born to James L. Brussa and Joan (Hedman) Brussa on October 6, 1954 in Sanger, CA.
Pam was raised in Reno, NV in the 1960s. She learned how to ski at Lake Tahoe and fell in love with the great outdoors. Pam also enjoyed riding her horse, Snip throughout the neighborhood. Later, she built lifetime friendships at Manogue Catholic High School. Upon graduation in 1972 she loaded her yellow Pinto and headed for Santa Barbara, CA at the speed of light with Carol King blasting on her 8-track. After working for a title company for a short period of time, she purchased her first home at 18 which inspired her toward a new passion for buying and selling real estate. Pam met and married James P. Everett and launched a new beginning by relocating to Redwood City, where she breezed through real estate school to become a top-notch agent in Northern Ca.
Pam loved music, art, and beaches, she had quite an appetite for adventure, travelling often, first going to Spain, Italy, France, and Germany; she then sailed through the Caribbean with her brothers Mike and John, later going to England with our Mom. Pam always liked coming home to Reno to visit with our Dad and her many childhood friends. Her joie de vivre was infectious. She enjoyed all that life had to offer and always wanted to share a fun experience with family or good friends as an ultimate celebration of life. She believed that the rocky sides of life that came her way were merely challenges to topple and leave in the dust. Pam's gift was her ability to fly like a hummingbird; up, down, backwards, and forward, hovering in mid-air so that all involved could experience a renewal in the magic of living.
Pam is survived by her husband, James P. Everett, her sister Kimberlie Brussa, brother John Brussa, nephews Alex John Hanlon and John Ryan Brussa; Roscoe (precious cat).
There will be a Celebration of Life for Pam on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kilaga Springs Lodge, located at 1187 Sun City Blvd. in Lincoln, CA.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 19, 2019