Pamela Kay Shumway
Pamela Kay Shumway, age 57, passed peacefully on April 5, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, & friend. She was born November 19, 1962 in West Covina CA to William Ford & Connie Paullo. Her mother married Jim Paullo, & she gained a father-figure who lovingly raised her as his own.
Pamela grew up competing in barrel racing with several accomplishments. She enjoyed being outdoors & camping at the lake. She had 3 children. Although her marriage to Dave Shumway ended, she & Dave together raised their children & ran the family business, Shumway's Mobile Home Setters. She took pride in housekeeping & loved a clean home & work space. She was proficient with numbers & handled the business bookkeeping & appraisals. Over the years, in addition to being the family's designated tax professional, she helped family friends & relatives because of her selfless attitude & caring, generous nature.
Pamela's smile was measured by the joy & happiness she felt as long as her family was happy. She is survived by her children, Ryan Bonnefant, Amber Shumway, & Savannah Hartman; her 12 grandchildren; & 1 soon-to-be great-grandchild. She was loved by many & will be dearly missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020