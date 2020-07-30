Pamela Spear Scruggs
Reno - Pamela Spear Scruggs passed away on June 12, 2020, she was 77. Pam was born Pamela Ruth Spear on June 22, 1942, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to William and Gwendolyn Spear. Pam's father William was stationed in Cheyenne at the time, training pilots to fly war planes in WWII. Pam had two older sisters, Gwen and Phyllis, and one younger brother Bill. Pam grew up in Denver, Colorado and graduated from East High School, and graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, WA in 1964 with an English degree. She married Keith Avera in 1964 and had four sons: Kal, Todd, Raj and Josh, and raised her sons in San Jose, California. In 1989 Pam married Dan Scruggs, and Dan's two children, Philip and Devin were added to the blended family. Pam taught English at Valley Christian High School in San Jose for twenty years. In 2014 Dan and Pam moved from San Jose, California to Reno, Nevada, where Pam enjoyed the view of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Growing up, the Big Horn mountains in Wyoming were a centerpiece in Pam's life. In the early 1900's her grandfather established a mountain ranch hosting vacationers from all over the country, introducing them to the wonders of high alpine mountain life. Pam's other grandfather and grandmother had a cabin built less than two miles away from the ranch. So of course, this is where her mother and father met. Pam spent her summers with her family and relatives in the Big Horn mountains where she hiked, rode horses, swam in the creeks, and spent evenings in the family's log cabin reading, telling stories and playing games. This heritage shaped her life profoundly, in so many positive ways.
Pam had a wonderful gift of teaching English, and was a beloved teacher. She also guided students as school counselor. Pam loved reading novels, traveling the world with Dan, celebrating holidays with family, and she adored her twelve grandchildren. She passed on her mountain heritage and love of nature to her children and grandchildren.
Pam's faith in God was the cornerstone of her life, and sustained her. She mentored young single and married women, some of whom lived with her and Dan. She led women's Bible studies at church for many years. Pam was an excellent listener and she had a warm, infectious smile, always making people feel welcome.
Pam is survived by her husband Dan, her sons and daughter and daughters-in-law, and her twelve grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
