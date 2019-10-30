|
Pat Lear
Reno - (1929-2019)
Pat Lear, nee Shirley Patricia Lear, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Reno, Nevada, after having made her home there for many years. The daughter of aviation pioneer and inventor William P. Lear, Sr. and Madeline Murphy, Pat was born in Chicago, Illinois and then moved to Los Angeles in her teens. She obtained her pilot's license at 16 years of age, graduated from Scripps College, and went on to raise a family while also being a well-known Los Angeles socialite and business entrepreneur. She published a best-selling low carbohydrate diet counter book in the late sixties that caught the attention of people around the world, including famed paleontologist L.S.B. Leakey, who ordered several copies sent to his offices in Nairobi. Later, during her third marriage to Congressman James C. Corman, she decided to run for Congress against Barry Goldwater, Jr. She was defeated twice despite a platform that advocated for nationalized health care and alternative fuel sources. At sixty years of age, she graduated from Pepperdine University with a law degree and, subsequently, passed both the California and Nevada State Bars. She is survived by four siblings as well as two of her three children, Saralo MacGregor and Marisa Eckelberry, and six grandchildren.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019