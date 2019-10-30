Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Lear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Lear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat Lear Obituary
Pat Lear

Reno - (1929-2019)

Pat Lear, nee Shirley Patricia Lear, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Reno, Nevada, after having made her home there for many years. The daughter of aviation pioneer and inventor William P. Lear, Sr. and Madeline Murphy, Pat was born in Chicago, Illinois and then moved to Los Angeles in her teens. She obtained her pilot's license at 16 years of age, graduated from Scripps College, and went on to raise a family while also being a well-known Los Angeles socialite and business entrepreneur. She published a best-selling low carbohydrate diet counter book in the late sixties that caught the attention of people around the world, including famed paleontologist L.S.B. Leakey, who ordered several copies sent to his offices in Nairobi. Later, during her third marriage to Congressman James C. Corman, she decided to run for Congress against Barry Goldwater, Jr. She was defeated twice despite a platform that advocated for nationalized health care and alternative fuel sources. At sixty years of age, she graduated from Pepperdine University with a law degree and, subsequently, passed both the California and Nevada State Bars. She is survived by four siblings as well as two of her three children, Saralo MacGregor and Marisa Eckelberry, and six grandchildren.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -