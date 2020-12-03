Pat Lyman Rodriguez



Sparks, NV - On Sunday, November 1, 2020 Pat Lyman Rodriguez passed away at his home in Sparks, NV. Pat was born on August 28, 1958 in Ely, NV to Martin and Gayle (Ashby) Rodriguez. He graduated from Wooster High School and began his career as an Electrician. Pat and his first wife, Shawn (Henson), had 2 daughters, Kathern and Melissa. He later remarried Sara Weatherford and became step-dad to Laurel and he was fondly known as Patty-Daddy.



Pat was loved by many and known to be a giant teddy bear under his stoic outer shell. He enjoyed working on projects around the house and barbequing. His laugh and unique sense of humor will be missed.



Pat was preceded in death by both his wives and his father. He is survived by his 2 daughters, step-daughter, grand-children, brothers, sister, and countless friends and family.









