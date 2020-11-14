Patricia Ann Gutenberger



March 27, 1939 — October 31, 2020



Patricia Ann Gutenberger (maiden name Welch) was born to Veta Mae Arnett and Royden James Welch on March 27,1939 in Davenport, Iowa. After her parents passed, she was raised by her sister Helen Wieckhorst from the age of 8 in Moline,Illinois. She married her husband, Louis Gutenberger, there at the age of 17 on December 27, 1956. They would've been married 64 years in December of 2020.



It is with great sadness that we announce her passing on October 31, 2020 at Renown Medical Center in Reno, NV.



Patricia lived in Davenport, Iowa; Moline, Illinois; Bellingham, Washington; Des Moines, Iowa; Bettendorf, Iowa; Sacramento, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; Corona, CA; Reno, Sparks and Sun Valley, NC.



Patricia is survived by her husband Lou, who was a well-known radio personality for over fifty years. She is also survived by her six children and their spouses Shelly (Rick), Greg (Theresa), Dana (husband Rick who passed on September 3, 2020), Louis, Mary (Vince), and Amy (Chuck). She also had 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.



In Bettendorf and Salt Lake City, she was a wonderful Girl Scout leader for many years. At day camp, they called her "Miss Daffodil," which was apparently easier to pronounce than Gutenberger! After moving to Reno, she was a volunteer preschool teacher for her daughter Mary, worked as a licensed daycare provider, was employed with her youngest daughter Amy in fabric stores, worked as an alterations supervisor at Mervyn's department store, and managed her daughter Dana's early rock bands. She loved going to rock concerts!



Patricia was a beautiful, talented lady. In addition to being a wonderful stay-at-home mom, she was an accomplished, self-taught seamstress. She was also a huge fan of Elvis Presley, with her husband Lou bringing home records for her every week. She enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles and Mandala coloring books. She attended jazzercise classes and community college courses with her daughter Shelly. She adored spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved playing the piano, so it was very important to always have a piano in the house!



Patricia will be fondly remembered as a loving person and a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. She will be dearly missed.



The viewing will be held at the Ross, Burke & Noble Mortuary at 2155 Kietzke Lane in Reno on Monday, November 16 at 3—4 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley on Tuesday, November 17 at 1 p.m. It will be a family-only gathering due to COVID-19.









