Patricia Ann Kupstitis Madura
Reno - Patricia Ann Kupstitis Madura passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after complications from a fall. Patricia was born in Hartford, Connecticut on September 8, 1936 to Anthony and Rose Kupstitis.
Patricia was an only child and grew up in East Hampton, Connecticut with her cousins and extended family. This is where she met John Madura. They were married in 1955 and lived together in Middletown before they moved to Reno, Nevada in the summer of 1960.
Patricia is survived by her daughters Patricia Phillips (Jack Phillips) and Sandra Madura (Daniel Lee), two grandchildren (Shannon and Connor) and two great-grandchildren (Emmitt and Wyatt). Pat remained in contact with her cousins from Connecticut, Diane Demczuk, Barbara Schumann, and Debbie Dubien, friends Barbara Snow and Janet Klare, as well as, Alan Skuba from Desert Springs, California until her death. John's lifelong family friend Buck Brownfield took over John's home fix-it list. A special thank you to Buck for watching over our mother.
Pat built lasting relationships within the artist community of Reno at the Nevada Watercolor Society and Artist Co-op. In retirement, she was supported by her former co-workers from JC Penney, her caring neighbors, and her Weight Watcher friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.
The family wishes to thank the nurses at Renown Medical Center, Advanced Rehabilitation Center, and her caretakers from Amada for their dedication and kindness to her care.
There will be an intimate family gathering to place Patricia to rest with John at the Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. The family will be holding a memorial reception in Pat's honor in the near future.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020