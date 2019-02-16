|
Patricia Ann Meyers
Lake Davis - Patricia Ann Meyers, of Lake Davis, California, peacefully passed into her loving Father's arms on February 7, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. She was born on April 8, 1945, to Ray Lang and Helen Taylor-Lang in Camden, Arkansas. Patricia's early years were spent in Stephens and McNeil, Arkansas, being raised by her grandparents, Quinton and Eunice Taylor. Later, she came to live with the Ellis family. She graduated in 1963 from Fairview High school in Camden. She played basketball and was an avid horsewoman. She loved to tell stories of her horse, Nancy, acting up in parades. She has remained life-long friends with many of her classmates. It was then, she married and became a mother to Margaret Lynn Ellis.
Patricia's love of adventure took Lynn and her to the West Coast. Eventually, in 1978, Patricia met the love of her life, Floyd H. Meyers. They were married May 19, 1979, and made their home in Reno, Nevada. She was employed by the State of Nevada in Mental Health Services for six years. In 1984, she became a Travel Agent. She worked in three local agencies and obtained the Distinctions of Certified Travel Counselor and Master Cruise Counselor. In 1998, Patricia and Floyd made their home at Lake Davis, California. She then became an Independent Agent and worked from home, until her retirement in 2016.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Floyd, of Lake Davis, California; two daughters; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, plus numerous cousins.
Services will be held at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Avenue, Reno, Nevada 89503 with visitation on Monday, February18, 2019 from 2-4pm; Funeral on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 11-1pm and graveside services at The Masonic Gardens - Mountain View Cemetery, following.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019