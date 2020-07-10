Patricia B. Collins



April 2 1943 - May 6, 2020



Patricia (Patti) was born in Glendale, California. Her mother was only 12 - a victim of child sexual abuse. At age 6 weeks Patti was adopted by Lohr and Elizabeth Bauer who raised her in Saticoy, California.



Patricia graduated from Ventura Highschool in 1961 and from Ventura Jr. College with AA Degrees in Art and Nursing.



Patti married Tim Matthews in 1964. She had two daughters: Michelle and Jennifer. Patti and Tim were divorced in the 1970's. Patti's second marriage was to Ed Dollar. They enjoyed participating in Ventura/Oxnard little theater but found that they had little else in common and divorced in 1989.



During the 80's and 90's Patti hosted foreign exchange students and worked for the foreign exchange student placement company.



In 1991 Patti was contacted by Robert Collins, a former boyfriend from back in the 1950's. He asked her to join him in Kotzebue, Alaska, an Eskimo village above the Arctic Circle. Not without trepidation but firmly clutching round-trip airline tickets for herself and her dog Sunny, Patti decided to investigate the Arctic with Robert. They were married in 1993.



Patti is survived by her husband Robert, daughters Michelle and Jennifer, brother Jon and cousins in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Malinas counties. She searched and found her biological parents and happily discovered she had a half brother David Field in Santa Cruz and a half sister Jan Balcom in Fresno county.



Patricia had a beautiful singing voice, was an accomplished artist, could design and make her own clothes and was active in the Unitarian Universalist churches in Ventura, Vancouver, Washington and here in Reno, Nevada.



A memorial service will be held in the Ventura Unitarian Church this Fall or later, virus permitting.



From her passing, much is lost.









