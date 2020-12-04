Patricia Cladianos
Reno - Pat slipped away peacefully in the early morning of November 4, 2020 at Seasons of Reno. She was born January 30, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia, the second child of Bess and Harvey Cox. Her older brother George resided in Tampa, Florida and preceded her in death. Her two younger sisters, Kathryn and Angela, both live in Atlanta, Georgia with their families. She was an army veteran who served during the Korean War at the Presidio in San Francisco where she met her former husband. They moved to Reno in 1955 and had two children. She is survived by her son Pete (Renatta) Cladianos III, daughter Antonia Cladianos, and loyal Chihuaua, Poppy. Her grandchildren Allison Kahaunani Cladianos, Bradley (Rebecca) Pete Cladianos, and Hannah Patricia Pauly are part of her enduring legacy.
Our mother was a lover of life, a bon vivant. She loved good food, good drink and interesting people. She is remembered for being a talented cook, an avid reader, a creative seamstress, a loving daughter, and an adoring mother and grandmother. She lived for many years on the banks of the Truckee, where she enjoyed the birds, the sound of the river, and watching the people walk by. She loved all kinds of animals and watching them and playing with them gave her profound joy. She often (mis)quoted the poet Joyce Kilmer, saying, "I think that I shall never see, a thing as lovely as a tree."
Pat was a free spirit born to live the expected life of mother and housewife. She did the best she could in those roles until she broke free and lived the rest of her life on her own terms. She was proud to be among the generation of 2nd wave feminists who helped usher in the rights we now enjoy. One fond memory was having to move her NOW (National Organization of Women) picket signs so we could sit in the back seat of her car. She was an early subscriber to Ms. Magazine and a strong supporter of the women's liberation movement in the 70's. She escorted women into Planned Parenthood facilities and carried signs in Pro-choice rallies. She was mentioned in these pages 20 years ago as the 70-year-old grandmother who flew to George W. Bush's ranch in Crawford, Texas to protest American involvement in the Middle East. She was not afraid to speak her mind and fight for her values and she encouraged her children and grandchildren to live their lives the same way. She will be long missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ASPCA (secure.aspca.org
) or Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org
).