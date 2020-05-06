Services
Patricia Comer Dudley

Patricia Comer Dudley Obituary
Patricia Comer Dudley

Patricia Comer Dudley passed on to heaven, 25 APRIL 2020 from natural causes, leaving behind her Husband, Ken Comer, Her Sister Sarah McCall, Her Brother Dan McCloud and her 4 Children: Jon Loneman, Naomi Penney, Michelle Winningham Ruddick and Mykel Hawkeye. She had 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren at the time she left us. She came up against great odds, raised a good family, loved roses and was kind. Her ashes will be laid to rest with her Mother & Sister in VA. She is loved and will be missed.

God Bless and may she Rest in Peace.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
