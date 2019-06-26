|
|
Patricia D. Fain
Fernley - Patricia D. Shepard-Fain, 74, of Fernley, NV passed away on June 10, 2019 peacefully attended by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 at St. Bellarmine Catholic Church 625 Desert Shadows Lane, Fernley, NV. Father Justin will be officiating. Burial will follow the services at Fernley Desert Cemetery. Grave-side services to be attended by members of the family only. Graveside arrangements to be handled by Smith Family Funeral Home.
Patricia was born in Needles, California on May 28, 1945. She attended Needles High School and continued to start and run her own business providing pet grooming services in Reno and Fernley, Nevada.
Patricia was married to Steven Thomas Fain on December 6th, 1975. They were married for 14 years.
Patricia owned and operated her own pet grooming shop, Mr. G's Poodle Palace, in Reno and Fernley Nevada for over 50 years. She had many hobbies including painting, crafting and gardening. She always had a deep love for animals and donated to several animal protection charities.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Lora Huebner of Needles, California, her son Carl Hearn of Boardman, Oregon and her daughters Lori Poupeney, Kathy Hearn-Jones and Julie Hearn-Thompson all of Fernley, Nevada, foster daughter Tami Haupt of Las Vegas, Nevada. Also 16 grand-children, 17 great-grand-children, 5 nephews and 2 nieces.
Patricia in preceded in death by her husband Stephan Thomas Fain, her parents William Otto and Glenna Gertrude Shepard of Needles, California, her sisters Carol Shepard Lucas of Needles, California, sister Linda Hansen of McGill, Nevada and sister Jo Ann Bernadette Shepard who did not survive infancy.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Precious Paws Society: www.preciouspawsnv.org;
Phone: 775-575-0950; email: [email protected]
The family of Patricia D. Fain wish to thank all the friends and family that have provided us support during these difficult times.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 26, 2019