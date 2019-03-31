Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada
780 Del Monte Lane
Reno, NV
Patricia Filkins McEwen


1931 - 2019
Patricia Filkins McEwen Obituary
Patricia Filkins McEwen

Sparks - Patricia (Pat) McEwen

Born Cleveland, Ohio. December 30, 1931

Died Sparks, NV. March 23, 2019

Preceded in death by parents, John and Lucille (Gabel) Filkins, and ex-husband, Don McEwen.

Surviving children, Jackie Reilly (Kevin), Don McEwen, Jr. (Brenda), and Paul McEwen (Trish)

Grandchildren, Kevin, Jason, Ian and Zac McEwen and Patrick, Amanda, and Derek Reilly

Pat lived at Brookdale Vista with loving caregivers and friends. She worked various jobs, including for Model Dairy, Boy Scouts, selling real estate, caring for neighborhood children, as a school cook at Elmcrest and Verdi Elementary Schools and account clerk supervisor at the Washoe County Assessor's office. Pat and Don loved to square dance. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling the California coast, cruising Alaska, quilting with the Truckee Meadows Quilters, and playing Mexican Train with friends. As a new bride she moved to Reno in 1952. Mom was a member of the Emmanuel First Baptist Church and Rebekah's.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to: Nevada Humane Society www.nevadahumanesociety.org or the Veteran's organization of your choice.

Services to be held Friday, April 5th, 2pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada, 780 Del Monte Lane, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
