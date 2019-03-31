|
Patricia Filkins McEwen
Sparks - Patricia (Pat) McEwen
Born Cleveland, Ohio. December 30, 1931
Died Sparks, NV. March 23, 2019
Preceded in death by parents, John and Lucille (Gabel) Filkins, and ex-husband, Don McEwen.
Surviving children, Jackie Reilly (Kevin), Don McEwen, Jr. (Brenda), and Paul McEwen (Trish)
Grandchildren, Kevin, Jason, Ian and Zac McEwen and Patrick, Amanda, and Derek Reilly
Pat lived at Brookdale Vista with loving caregivers and friends. She worked various jobs, including for Model Dairy, Boy Scouts, selling real estate, caring for neighborhood children, as a school cook at Elmcrest and Verdi Elementary Schools and account clerk supervisor at the Washoe County Assessor's office. Pat and Don loved to square dance. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling the California coast, cruising Alaska, quilting with the Truckee Meadows Quilters, and playing Mexican Train with friends. As a new bride she moved to Reno in 1952. Mom was a member of the Emmanuel First Baptist Church and Rebekah's.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to: Nevada Humane Society www.nevadahumanesociety.org or the Veteran's organization of your choice.
Services to be held Friday, April 5th, 2pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada, 780 Del Monte Lane, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019