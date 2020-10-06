1/1
Patricia Hall Boyce
{ "" }
Patricia Hall Boyce

Reno - Patricia Hall Boyce, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Reno, NV on 9-10-20.

Patricia Hall was born on 2-28-28, in Newark, NJ, to Robert Kenneth Hall and Bertha Louise Goldberg. She grew up in Newburgh, NY, graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, and attended Harcum Junior College before meeting her husband of 51 years, John Edward Boyce.

Pat and Ed spent their lives abroad and made their home in many countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East due to Ed's careers in the Air Force, USAID, and private industry. Pat made her family her priority, in addition to serving as a selfless volunteer to those in need.

Pat enjoyed many hobbies over the years, was an avid reader, a talented Bridge and Bingo player. Pat's love of cooking and entertaining her family and friends brought her immense joy.

Pat is survived by her children: John E. Boyce, Jr. (Katherine), Skaneateles, NY; Lynne Boyce Charlat (Richard), Reno, NV; Richard Kaye Boyce (Sue Moy), Las Vegas, NV; and Carol Boyce Thomas (Fred), Fort Collins, CO; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

A Funeral Service and Inurnment of Pat will be sometime in 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno, NV. The family requests donations to Faith Like A River Campaign, c/o Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, PO Box 2246, Reno, NV 89505-1815.

To view Pat's full obituary, please visit

www.truckeemeadowscremation.com.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
