Patricia Hanneman
Reno - "Patricia Hanneman was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 10, 1938 to Daniel and Veronica Bolton. She moved to Reno in 1963 and was employed as a dealer at the Nevada Club then as secretary to the founding dean of the UNR Medical School. In 1982 she was employed as administrative assistant by Michael B. Stewart, owner/operator of Empire Farms in Gerlach, Nevada and worked there until her death on March 21, 2019. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Hanneman and sister, Teresa Moynihan. She is survived by her chosen family, son Michael of Reno and grandchildren Susan and Brett".
Patty was always taking care of every detail and the above obituary was written by her and left for me on her office computer where she stood by me for 38 years. The words dedication, loyalty, respect can't even begin to describe our Patty. She enjoyed the farm and rural Nevada and the many friends she made over the years. She was a tremendous role model always helping someone and always doing the right thing. Patty know you were loved and will be missed. With Love, Mike.
Special Thanks to Dennis and Coleen Shannon, Jeanie Smith and all the staff at Infinity Hospice Care for making Patty's journey comfortable and filled with Love.
For those who would like to attend, Patty will be remembered at a Mass of Resurrection at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 11:30 am April 6, 2019.
It was her wish that all who loved her come together for a Celebration of Life. Join us at at Louis' Basque Corner on April 6 2019 at 1 PM. Please RSVP for Celebration of Life (775) 355-7001.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019