Patricia Herlihy Alfonso
Reno - Pat was born in Los Angeles in 1925 to John Francis Herlihy and Mabel Emma Gunzenhauser. She married Charles C. Alfonso in 1947 and was widowed 25 years later. She is survived by their five children; Susan Ugland Young, James Alfonso, Victoria Alfonso, Paul Alfonso, and Phillip Alfonso as well as five grandchildren; Kirsten Ugland Arebalos, Sydney Alfonso, Jessica Ludlow, Christopher Alfonso, and Keeli Alfonso. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; Joseph, Hannah, and Sarah Arebalos, Lia, Luke, Devon and Daniel Ludlow, and Mya and Ethan Alfonso. Pat dedicated the last 40 years of her life to the nursing profession, particularly psychological care.
Pat will be interred next to her husband at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills, CA. She will be honored at the annual Nevada Nurses Foundation High Tea at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City on June 1st, 2019. A scholarship in her name has been established for students pursuing higher education in the mental health field. Donations to this scholarship fund can be made in lieu of flowers athttps://nvnursesfoundation.org/Donations/alfonso_form.php or by check to:
Alfonso Scholarship Fund
Nevada Nurses Foundation
P.O. Box 34047
Reno, Nevada 89533
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019